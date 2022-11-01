Book Review Inquiries

Thank you for your interest in Chronicles book review section.

As Books Editor I aim to provide readers with an eclectic mix of fiction and nonfiction works. I welcome suggestions for review. But please keep in mind the following. Chronicles reviews about 85 books per year, whereas something on the order of 1,000,000 get published annually in the United States. Therefore, I must be selective. Many great books will never appear in our magazine for no other reason than our limited column space. So apologies in advance if we don’t review your suggestion.

If you would like to bring a book to our attention, please include the following information:

1. Title

2. Author

3. Publisher

4. Publication date

Please note that we do not review books more than one year past their publication date.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Mark G. Brennan

Books Editor

Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture

[email protected]

The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who can’t read them — Mark Twain