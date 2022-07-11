Farewell, Georgia Guidestones

On Wednesday morning, an explosion rocked a monument in Elberton, Georgia. The Georgia Guidestones, which featured engravings in five different languages of ten curious prescriptions for living, were damaged so severely that authorities opted to demolish them entirely. As of now, the motives and identities of those responsible for the act remain unknown.

The story of the Guidestones’ origin is a strange one. They were constructed at the behest of a man calling himself Robert C. Christian, who admittedly used a pseudonym to mask his identity. Christian, whose identity has never been revealed, claimed to represent “a small group of loyal Americans.”

The large granite slabs, which stood for over four decades amidst cow pastures, became known as the “American Stonehenge” or the “Stonehenge of the South.” Many speculate that they were designed for astronomical use, or intended to serve as a calendar, compass, or clock. Whatever their intended use, Christian wanted them strong enough to withstand “catastrophic events”—ironic, given their recent demise.

Many people, particularly on the right, believe the Georgia Guidestones reveal the secret agenda of world elites. Some overlap does exist between globalism and the guidelines inscribed on the monument; however, it is unlikely that they were created by our ruling class to reveal their hidden agenda. This is evident by taking a closer look at the ten guidelines etched on the Guidestones:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

This guideline has understandably been interpreted as a call for population control. Indeed, elites longing to cull humanity is a recurring theme in conspiracy theories. In reality, however, globalists want dramatic population booms in the West through mass immigration.

The self-proclaimed “neoliberal shill” blogger Matthew Yglesias argued explicitly for this in his recent book, One Billion Americans. In the book, Yglesias argues that, for America to compete with other, more populated nations, America needs to accept more immigrants, expand welfare services, and subsidize childcare. One Billion Americans garnered glowing reviews across the board. Were our elites in favor of depopulation, such a book would be roundly condemned.

Guide reproduction wisely—improving fitness and diversity.

The second guideline appears to be a call for eugenics, an issue parallel to depopulation. Is this what our ruling class wants? If so, I haven’t seen any evidence of it. Name one program in America that encourages the best and brightest to reproduce—I’ll wait. Instead, the welfare state subsidizes reproduction of low-income single mothers. If our elites are intent on institutionalizing eugenics, they’re doing a puzzlingly bad job.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Are our elites intent on creating a new language? That would be news to me.

One might argue that English, our lingua franca, is already playing that role. But English isn’t even the official language of America. Multiple bills during Trump’s first term aimed at remedying that failure. ProEnglish, an English language advocacy organization based in the United States, is deemed by regime NGOs, such as the SPLC, as an “anti-immigrant hate group.”

Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason.

This guideline could be interpreted any number of ways. Reason plays an important role in classical philosophy, Christianity, and Enlightenment-era thought, though its role differs in each. Regardless, globalism, at its core, is about reducing the common man to the level of a slave, both to his passions and to his rulers. Encouraging “tempered reason” in the masses is decidedly at odds with our elites’ agenda.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

What constitutes “fair” and “just” in this guideline are entirely ambiguous. Perhaps our ruling class views our legal system as fair, but I certainly do not. They want a system that works for them, not for the rest of us.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

The existence of a global government is indeed a key part of globalism. But globalism also entails the usurpation of national sovereignty, so the sixth guideline is not what our elites have in mind.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Petty laws and useless officials are the crux of the managerial state. Globalism simply could not exist without meddling bureaucrats, civil rights law, and frivolous regulations.

Balance personal rights and social duties.

This guideline is also ambiguous. However, I would like to believe I speak for all conservatives when I say that our present system is entirely at odds with personal rights. As to social duties, the important ones—family formation, allegiance to country, and devotion to God—are actively under attack by our ruling class.

Prize truth, beauty, love—seeking harmony with the infinite.

Truth, beauty, and love—not priorities for our ruling class, which mandates falsity, promotes transgenderism, and attacks the traditional family.

Be not a cancer on the Earth—Leave room for nature—Leave room for nature.

The tenth guideline appears to be a call for environmentalism, some forms of which are favored by our ruling class. Still, the same elites who would have us reduce our “carbon footprint” support mass immigration to first world countries, which doesn’t strike me as demonstrating a sincere concern for the environment.

Considering the above, I find it difficult to believe that the Guidestones reveal the true plans of our ruling class. Considerable differences exist between the ten proscriptions etched on the sides of the monument and our elites’ agenda. Some, such as the one regarding the danger of petty laws and useless officials, are sure to resonate with conservatives. This isn’t to defend the ten guidelines, though, as most of them are dubious at best. The Guidestones remain enigmatic. Were they an elaborate prank? Was Robert C. Christian—a name surely in reference to the mythical founder of the Rosicrucian occultist movement, Christian Rosenkreuz—simply a wealthy eccentric, eager to share his vision with the world? We may never know. Nevertheless, we can conclude that the agenda engraved on its pillars is separate from that of our globalist ruling class.

Image: Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, GA (Quentin Melson / via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

