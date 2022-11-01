Children Will Suffer From the CDC’s Epidemic of Corruption

There is no evidence to support injecting children with experimental gene-therapy “vaccines” in order to treat COVID. In fact, there is no solid evidence to support injecting them into anyone. Despite an unprecedented censorship campaign to hide the alarming numbers of injuries and deaths related to these injections, many Americans now have firsthand knowledge of these grim realities.

Despite this public awakening to the dangers of the COVID mRNA shots, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously on Oct. 20 to add them to its Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, which sets the national standard for administering them to children by states, schools, doctors, and others. ACIP added the bivalent booster, which has not undergone any human trial. Instead, it was approved on the basis of preliminary data from eight lab mice.

The CDC’s action means that the COVID-19 mRNA products will be permanently shielded from any legal liability. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will pay nothing at all to the families of the children who were or will be killed or injured by their products. If your son gets myocarditis due to vaccination, Pfizer will not help you pay the cardiologist bill. If your infant daughter dies of thrombocytopenia, Moderna will not cover the funeral expenses.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which states that “no vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death: (1) resulting from unavoidable side effects; or (2) solely due to the manufacturer’s failure to provide direct warnings.” At the same time, Congress set up the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) which established a federal fund to assist with medical expenses (capped at $250,000) related to injury and death occurring due to vaccines on the CDC’s Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.

Under President George W. Bush, Congress further shielded vaccine manufacturers in 2005 from liability by passing the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREPA), which covers vaccines that are not on the CDC childhood vaccine schedule. PREPA protects vaccine manufacturers from liability for injury or death resulting from biological countermeasures taken during a public health emergency. Those injured by such biological “countermeasures” are not eligible for compensation through the VICP but through a separate fund called the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program (CICP). In June, Politico reported that the VICP and CICP had received so many complaints—“with injuries ranging from a sore shoulder to death”—due to COVID-19 immunization products that “thousands of people may not receive payment for their injuries any time soon.”

Until now, liability protection for COVID injections has fallen under PREPA. But that only shields vaccine manufacturers from liability during a public health emergency. Recently, federal agencies and officials have signaled that they are preparing to officially end the public health emergency declared for COVID-19. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra indicated on a call to reporters that when the emergency declaration expires in January, he may not renew it.

That means that PREPA would no longer shield Pfizer and Moderna from liability. But now, the CDC’s inclusion of Pfizer and Moderna products to the Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule guarantees continued protection for these companies by putting them under the shield of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

The cost of this corrupt and craven action taken by ACIP will be borne by everyday Americans. The inclusion of the COVID products on the child immunization schedule will undoubtedly result in serious pressure on parents to have their children injected. Many states have codified their immunization laws to explicitly require adherence to the CDC Immunization Schedule. For instance, a section of the Code of Virginia states, “The parent, guardian or person standing in loco parentis of each child within this Commonwealth shall cause such child to be immunized in accordance with the Immunization Schedule developed and published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” By state law, the immunizations on the CDC Immunization Schedule are required for public and private schools, childcare centers, family day care homes, and developmental centers. Another Virginia law requires that homeschooled children be subjected to the same vaccination requirements as public school children.

Other localities, schools, and pediatricians also use the CDC schedule to set policies. In some areas, it may become difficult to find a pediatrician who doesn’t require the injection as a condition of service.

While some nations, like Denmark, are forbidding boosters for anyone under the age of 50 and forbidding any COVID-19 immunization at all for children or adolescents, the U.S. government is doubling down on the most dangerous “vaccine” ever created, which only increases the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes and permanently degrades the immune system’s ability to fight off SARS-CoV-2 infection. The government is effectively trading the health and safety of children to protect the giant pharmaceutical corporations.

Americans have an opportunity to show their opposition to this scandal in the most direct way possible: by going to the election booth and voting against every politician on the ballot who is willing to go along with this travesty. Still, the root cause of the problem must be addressed. The laws governing legal liability for vaccine injury must be revisited, and vaccine manufacturers must no longer be coddled and financially protected from the consequences of their reckless experimentation on the population.

