Blacks on Abortion
August 1, 2022

Blacks on Abortion

A report from Reuters about how the reversal of Roe “will hurt black women disproportionately” caused me to gasp at the transparent dishonesty. The report is just one more proof of how the liberal left has grotesquely distorted the effect …

What We Are Reading: August 2022
August 1, 2022

What We Are Reading: August 2022

It is undeniable that sex is cheap in America. Historically, women were sexual gatekeepers and controlled its value. Sex was expensive, and a man had to offer much in exchange for a woman’s favors. A stable job and the ability …

Marxism Misunderstood
August 1, 2022

Marxism Misunderstood

American Marxism
by Mark R. Levin
Threshold Editions
320 pp., $28.00

There are thoughtful books on how American elite culture has been captured by an ideological cult dedicated to dismantling traditional virtues while advocating for a totalitarian moral utopia. Joshua …

Remembering Mircea Eliade
August 1, 2022

Remembering Mircea Eliade

Historian of the Sacred and the Profane

For those who reached intellectual maturity following World War II, Mircea Eliade (1907–1986) should be a familiar name, for he was the preeminent historian of religion, especially “archaic” religion, in the 20th

Warren Harding and FDR
August 1, 2022

Warren Harding and FDR

A tale of two presidents on war and peace.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it …

Overturn!
August 1, 2022

Overturn!

The beginning of the end of government by judiciary.

We have just experienced the most important term of the United States Supreme Court in the last 49 years.

In 1973, in Roe v. Wade, the Court found somewhere in …

The Long Decline in the Middle
August 1, 2022

The Long Decline in the Middle

A graph making the rounds on Twitter shows that, since 1970, the share of aggregate national income held by the middle class has plummeted while the share held by the rich has skyrocketed and the share held by the lower …

NATO’s Road to Perdition
August 1, 2022

NATO’s Road to Perdition

During the Cold War, leaders of the Soviet bloc presented a façade of rock-hard unity whenever they met. As late as January 1983, at the 18th session of the Warsaw Pact’s Political Consultative Committee in Prague’s Hradčany Castle, Communist …

When Mules Go Ballot Trafficking
August 1, 2022

When Mules Go Ballot Trafficking

2000 Mules
Directed and written by Dinesh D’Souza, Debbie D’Souza, and Bruce Schooley ◆ Produced by Dinesh D’Souza ◆ Distributed by Salem Media Group

It was November 3, 2020. Like most of the world, the United States was in the …