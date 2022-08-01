A report from Reuters about how the reversal of Roe “will hurt black women disproportionately” caused me to gasp at the transparent dishonesty. The report is just one more proof of how the liberal left has grotesquely distorted the effect …
Books in Brief: August 2022
The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England, by Marc Morris (Hutchinson; 528 pp., $100.00). England is one of the oldest nations in the world, and tales of its foundation have been told since at least 731 AD, …
Revolt Against the Rainbow RINOs
There is a widening gap on LGBT issues between the right-wing grass roots in the states and the national Republican Party establishment.
In just the first few months of 2022, state lawmakers proposed a record 238 bills designed to curtail …
The Last Temptation of The King
Elvis
Directed by Baz Luhrmann ◆ Written by Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, and Craig Pearce ◆ Produced and distributed by Warner Bros.
The first thing to be said about Elvis is that it’s been directed by the montage-mad Baz Luhrmann. …
What We Are Reading: August 2022
It is undeniable that sex is cheap in America. Historically, women were sexual gatekeepers and controlled its value. Sex was expensive, and a man had to offer much in exchange for a woman’s favors. A stable job and the ability …
Marxism Misunderstood
American Marxism
by Mark R. Levin
Threshold Editions
320 pp., $28.00
There are thoughtful books on how American elite culture has been captured by an ideological cult dedicated to dismantling traditional virtues while advocating for a totalitarian moral utopia. Joshua …
Remembering Mircea Eliade
Historian of the Sacred and the Profane
For those who reached intellectual maturity following World War II, Mircea Eliade (1907–1986) should be a familiar name, for he was the preeminent historian of religion, especially “archaic” religion, in the 20th…
Warren Harding and FDR
A tale of two presidents on war and peace.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it …
The Court Versus the Hydra Left
After Dobbs, the many-headed ruling class is licking its wounds … and itching for a rematch.
There is little doubt that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was the conservative movement’s biggest …
The Supreme Court and the Due Process Clause
Why Justice Thomas’s Dobbs concurrence sent shockwaves through the left.
Caterwauling and gnashing of teeth—that was the general reaction of the left to the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Dobbs, of course, held that the …
Overturn!
The beginning of the end of government by judiciary.
We have just experienced the most important term of the United States Supreme Court in the last 49 years.
In 1973, in Roe v. Wade, the Court found somewhere in …
The Long Decline in the Middle
A graph making the rounds on Twitter shows that, since 1970, the share of aggregate national income held by the middle class has plummeted while the share held by the rich has skyrocketed and the share held by the lower …
A Plague on All Our Houses
Ending Plague: A Scholar’s Obligation in an Age of Corruption
by Dr. Francis W. Ruscetti, Dr. Judy A. Mikovits, and Kent Heckenlively, JD
Skyhorse Publishing
320 pp., $26.99
The last two years have given Americans an intense and confusing course …
August 2022 Chronicles
…
Cromwell’s Climb to Power
The Making of Oliver Cromwell
by Ronald Hutton
Yale University Press
432 pp., $35.00
If you know anything about Oliver Cromwell—and few do nowadays—you probably have an opinion about the man. Some vilify him; “A curse upon you, Oliver Cromwell, …
Polemics & Exchanges: August 2022
Corrupting the Youth
I have been a fan of Chronicles for over 20 years and a particular fan of all that its current editor has written and done. However, in his review (“More Hand-Wringing About the Radical Right,” July …
NATO’s Road to Perdition
During the Cold War, leaders of the Soviet bloc presented a façade of rock-hard unity whenever they met. As late as January 1983, at the 18th session of the Warsaw Pact’s Political Consultative Committee in Prague’s Hradčany Castle, Communist …
Ode to a Canceled Gay Nightingale
I recently gave a speech in London in front of a sophisticated audience of wine drinkers, and already under the influence of the grape, I began as follows:
Today London is at a standstill because of the rail strike, and
…
A Torch that Had to Be Drowned
The end of my love affair with sports.
A saner man would have seen, long before I did, the subtle signs that his love affair was on the ropes. Perhaps I did not want to see it. But in my …
When Mules Go Ballot Trafficking
2000 Mules
Directed and written by Dinesh D’Souza, Debbie D’Souza, and Bruce Schooley ◆ Produced by Dinesh D’Souza ◆ Distributed by Salem Media Group
It was November 3, 2020. Like most of the world, the United States was in the …