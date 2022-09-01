Month: September 2022

Apocalyptic Warnings
September 1, 2022September 1, 2022Editorials

Apocalyptic Warnings

While politicians and media stars talk casually of nuclear war, the risk of a catastrophe that would kill the majority of human life rises ever higher.

The Goodness of King George
September 1, 2022September 1, 2022Reviews

The Goodness of King George

In The Last King of America, Andrew Roberts shows George III to be a much better man and king than the caricature presented by propagandists on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Cause, Not a Revolution
September 1, 2022September 1, 2022Reviews

A Cause, Not a Revolution

In The Cause, Pulitzer prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis paints a fascinating picture of the American Revolution through the lenses of those who lived and participated in it.

A Leftist Look at American Unrest
September 1, 2022September 1, 2022Reviews

A Leftist Look at American Unrest

In Wildland, Evan Osnos observes the raging fires of political, environmental, and social problems in America, but his leftist orientation misidentifies how those fires got started.

‘Sportswashing’ Abounds
September 1, 2022September 3, 2022Featured

‘Sportswashing’ Abounds

Golf's civil war continues. The upstart LIV Tour has given players more leverage against the PGA, though some criticize it for its Saudi backing. But there's plenty of moral ambiguity to go around in sports...

Mar-a-Lago Thuggery
September 1, 2022September 2, 2022Featured

Mar-a-Lago Thuggery

In ordering the unprecedented FBI raid of a former president's private residence, the Biden administration is playing with fire ... and driving Trump toward the 2024 White House.