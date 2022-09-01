A note from our new Publisher, Robert Roach, and a letter on 'staying sane' during these crazy times.
Equality’s Rising Flood
The French Revolution foreshadowed developments that have been unfolding in this country since the 1950s.
Apocalyptic Warnings
While politicians and media stars talk casually of nuclear war, the risk of a catastrophe that would kill the majority of human life rises ever higher.
Flattening the Mountains of Genius
If we make sure that no one is better than anyone else at anything, then we lose the gift of genius among us.
Remembering Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe was a strong and unifying leader of Japan, restoring a sense of national identity and tradition.
What We Are Reading: September 2022
In La Guerre D'Espagne, historian Stanley Payne delivers an even-handed collection of scholarly essays on the Spanish Civil War.
Sleepwalking in the Nanny State
In Purchasing Submission, legal expert Philip Hamburger documents the power of the federal government to control and coerce by the granting and withholding of federal funds.
The Goodness of King George
In The Last King of America, Andrew Roberts shows George III to be a much better man and king than the caricature presented by propagandists on both sides of the Atlantic.
A Cause, Not a Revolution
In The Cause, Pulitzer prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis paints a fascinating picture of the American Revolution through the lenses of those who lived and participated in it.
Books in Brief 2: September 2022
Short reviews of A Brief History of Equality, by Thomas Piketty, and American Exceptionalism, by Ian Tyrrell.
A Leftist Look at American Unrest
In Wildland, Evan Osnos observes the raging fires of political, environmental, and social problems in America, but his leftist orientation misidentifies how those fires got started.
Books in Brief: September 2022
Short reviews of Whatever Happened to Tradition, by Tim Stanley, and The Case for Patriarchy, by Timothy J. Gordon.
Composer Anton Bruckner: A Sign of Contradiction in the Modern Age
Nineteenth-century composer Anton Bruckner was one of the last great Christian paladins of the arts to engage the enemies of our civilization. Our culture is dying today for the lack of such giants.
Hemingway’s Men at War: Anthology of an Obsession
Despite structural flaws, Men at War, edited by Ernest Hemingway, offers fascinating insights into Hemingway's views on fiction-writing, war reporting, and war itself.
The War’s Destruction of Ukrainian Culture
One of the forgotten casualties of the war in Ukraine, as in all wars, is the loss of high-cultural monuments and works of art.
‘Sportswashing’ Abounds
Golf's civil war continues. The upstart LIV Tour has given players more leverage against the PGA, though some criticize it for its Saudi backing. But there's plenty of moral ambiguity to go around in sports...
Mar-a-Lago Thuggery
In ordering the unprecedented FBI raid of a former president's private residence, the Biden administration is playing with fire ... and driving Trump toward the 2024 White House.
Speaking Russian in Ukraine
Since the Maidan coup in 2014, the multitude of Russian speakers in Ukraine are gradually facing more and more political pressure to abandon their mother tongue.
Amnesia of the Weather Alarmists
Hot weather is nothing new. The climate alarmists would be less alarmed if they knew history.
“America First” In Name Only
The America First Policy Institute is the latest group of swamp creatures masquerading as America First populists.
Top Men at Work
Top Gun-Maverick is predictable and predictably Tom Cruise, but Our Man in Havana is just the opposite: what starts as espionage satire turns sharply and creatively to spy thriller.
A Stubborn Love of Honor
For the Ancient Greeks, the concepts of courage and honor were indivisible. Both are necessary to fight for what is most important.