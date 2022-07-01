Sins of the Fatherless
After Ian Dowbiggin’s commentary on psychology in the July 2021 issue of Chronicles, I was stunned to see Stephen Baskerville write in the May 2022 issue that “the crash of Western civilization” is due to …
Since some of the articles in this number offer a critical discussion of liberalism, it might be helpful to consider what exactly that term means. Keeping in mind that the meaning has been changing since the end of the 18…
Hans-Hermann Hoppe noted regarding Francis Fukuyama’s 1992 book, The End of History and the Last Man, …
What are conservative values? Freedom of speech? Free markets? Guns? Not necessarily. Although relevant, these things do not define what …
Thomas Carlyle, the Sage of Chelsea, was neither a liberal nor a democrat, but he was also not a “small c” conservative who believed gradual reform was either desirable or possible, at least not in the …
Worrywarts who fear societal collapse might be on to
something. Violent crime is rising, WWIII threatens, and a belief in the biological basis of sex gets you canceled. Students of Weimar history will notice similarities. Saul Bellow’s jaded protagonist Artur …
A World After Liberalism: Philosophers of the Radical Right
by Matthew Rose
Yale University Press
208 pp., $28.00
This is a book with a touchingly familiar ring. Traces of my own published works abound in Matthew Rose’s exploration of “radical …
It has been a busy time for the press, that aegis of our vaunted democracy, which is about as independent as a mob enforcer and just as gentle with its enemies. Three victims, in particular, have drawn its recent punches: …
A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity
by Allyn Walker
University of California Press
236 pp., $85.00
Let him who would understand the moral decay in academia reckon the existence of a book such as this …
The Respondent: Exposing the Cartel of Family Law
by Greg Ellis
Köehler Books
240 pp., $17.95
If Americans understood how crooked their courts really are, they would not be surprised at the current travesties of justice—like concocting patently groundless quasi-criminal …
Facing Reality, by Charles Murray (Encounter Books; 168 pp., $25.99). This is a pithy, dispassionate, and elegantly argued little book that applies facts presented in Charles Murray’s earlier, much denser book, Human Diversity, to the political ramifications of …
A quick glance at right-wing media today would lead one to the conclusion that the Red Menace threatens Western democracies once again. The conservative celebrity Mark Levin in his new book, American Marxism, blames the republic’s ills on this …
When I finished graduate school at UCLA in 1988, I believed that English sat at the top of the academic heap. The department …
Political language in America has assumed a maddening sameness, not to mention an overwrought self-righteousness, in this age of talk radio, blogs, and social media. Indeed, the editorials, tweets, press releases, and speeches of the two opposite camps—Team Red State …
Father Stu
Directed by Rosalind Ross ◆ Written by Rosalind Ross ◆ Produced by Mark Wahlberg (through Columbia Pictures) ◆ Distributed by Sony Pictures
Moonfall
Directed by Roland Emmerich ◆ Written by Roland Emmerich◆ Produced by Roland Emmerich ◆ Distributed …
In 1814-15, the Congress of Vienna laid the foundations of the new European order. The event concluded a quarter century of turmoil, which started with the French Revolution in 1789 and ended with Napoleon’s final defeat at Waterloo. The congress …
Wild and wacky California has done it again. Beginning in 2035, the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light trucks will be prohibited in the once Golden State. They will be replaced by electric vehicles (EVs), which, of course, have …
In a recent discussion with some friends who knew the difference between Rambo and Rimbaud, I insisted that manners disappeared along with imperialism in the midst of the last century.
My argument was triggered by the brief contact my wife, …
