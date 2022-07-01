Month: July 2022

Bourgeois Liberalism
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Editorials

Bourgeois Liberalism

Since some of the articles in this number offer a critical discussion of liberalism, it might be helpful to consider what exactly that term means. Keeping in mind that the meaning has been changing since the end of the 18…

Why Russia and China Are More Conservative Than the West
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022View

Why Russia and China Are More Conservative Than the West

Despite their Communist past and present, Russia and China are demonstrably more conservative in many ways than present-day, self-hating America.

What are conservative values? Freedom of speech? Free markets? Guns? Not necessarily. Although relevant, these things do not define what …

Remembering Thomas Carlyle
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Remembering the Right

Remembering Thomas Carlyle

The Sage of Chelsea

Thomas Carlyle, the Sage of Chelsea, was neither a liberal nor a democrat, but he was also not a “small c” conservative who believed gradual reform was either desirable or possible, at least not in the …

July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Reviews

What We Are Reading: July 2022

Worrywarts who fear societal collapse might be on to
something. Violent crime is rising, WWIII threatens, and a belief in the biological basis of sex gets you canceled. Students of Weimar history will notice similarities. Saul Bellow’s jaded protagonist Artur …

Media’s Self-Induced Demise
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Featured

Media’s Self-Induced Demise

It has been a busy time for the press, that aegis of our vaunted democracy, which is about as independent as a mob enforcer and just as gentle with its enemies. Three victims, in particular, have drawn its recent punches: …

As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Society & Culture

As English Goes, So Goes the U.S.

By undermining the Western canon in the 1990s, leftist academics paved the way for today’s ‘woke’ hurricane.

When I finished graduate school at UCLA in 1988, I believed that English sat at the top of the academic heap. The department …

The Healing That Wounds a Nation
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Society & Culture

The Healing That Wounds a Nation

Political language in America has assumed a maddening sameness, not to mention an overwrought self-righteousness, in this age of talk radio, blogs, and social media. Indeed, the editorials, tweets, press releases, and speeches of the two opposite camps—Team Red State …

Vanity Projects
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Columns, In the Dark, Reviews

Vanity Projects

Father Stu
Directed by Rosalind Ross ◆ Written by Rosalind Ross ◆ Produced by Mark Wahlberg (through Columbia Pictures) ◆ Distributed by Sony Pictures

Moonfall
Directed by Roland Emmerich ◆ Written by Roland Emmerich◆ Produced by Roland Emmerich ◆ Distributed …

A Fork in Europe’s Road
July 1, 2022July 1, 2022Columns, The American Interest

A Fork in Europe’s Road

In 1814-15, the Congress of Vienna laid the foundations of the new European order. The event concluded a quarter century of turmoil, which started with the French Revolution in 1789 and ended with Napoleon’s final defeat at Waterloo. The congress …